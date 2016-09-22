2 Separate infiltration bids foiled by Indian Army in Naugam sector

Srinagar, September 22: 2 infiltration bids by the terror group was foiled by Indian Army in Naugam sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Army has been engaged in counter-infiltration operations in Uri and Naugam sectors for the past two days, in which one soldier has been killed.

As counter-infiltration operations continue in Uri and Naugam sectors, two more infiltration bids have been successfully foiled by the army at two different places in Naugam sector.

There were reports of at least eight militants being killed in the Uri operation but no bodies have been recovered so far.

The spokesperson said the Army has enhanced its vigil in view of increased infiltration attempts along the LoC . “In the wee hours of today (22 September), two separate groups, trying to sneak in, were intercepted and forced to flee back,” he added.