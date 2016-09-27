2 seriously wounded in Paris shooting near supermarket

September 27, 2016

Paris,Sept27:A police official says two people have been seriously wounded in a shooting outside a supermarket west of Paris. The shooter, a man in his 70s, holed up in his apartment after the shooting at a Super U store in the town of Le Port-Marly, the official said.

Special police intervention units surrounded the area, and the man quickly turned himself in, the official said.

He went home and the RAID (elite police unit) is readying for negotiations with him,” said the spokeswoman.

 The official said the shooting on Monday was the result of a private dispute and had nothing to do with terrorism. France remains on high alert after recent extremist attacks.
