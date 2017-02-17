2 soldiers injured in Pakistan-Afghanistan border post attack

Islamabad, Feb 17 : Two personnel of the Frontier Corps (FC) were injured on Friday when suspected militants attacked a post along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Khyber Agency, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Troops “effectively responded” to the attack carried out by militants from the Afghan side of the border, the ISPR said.

There were reports of a “few” militants killed in the ensuing exchange of fire, Dawn news reported citing the ISPR as saying.

In the aftermath of the blast at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sindh province that killed 72 people and injured 250 others on Thursday night, the government decided to seal Torkham border crossing with Afghanistan for an indefinite period for all kinds of communication due to security concerns.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

–IANS

ksk