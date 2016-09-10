2 undertrial prisoners escape from jail and re-arrested in Karimnagar

Karimnagar, Sep 10 : Two undertrial prisoners from Maharashtra escaped from the district jail in the wee hours today but were soon arrested, police said.

Peddapalli Circle Inspector Adla Mahesh said Yogesh Gaikwad (27) and Jithender Mansram Chauhan (26), belonging to a dacoit gang from Maharashtra, were lodged in the prison here in connection with an offence under Ramadugu police station.

Around 2 AM, they gave jail authorities a slip and fled after climbing the compound wall, he said.

The two were spotted suspiciously moving around at the Peddapalli Railway Station and in the fields on Goureddypet village outskirts. They were nabbed soon after.

A case has been registered against them for escaping from judicial custody, the officer added.