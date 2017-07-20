20 dead in bus as it falls down into gorge in HP

Himachal Pradesh bus accident: Death toll rises to 30, seven injured.

Shimla, Jul 20 : Twenty people were killed when a Kinnaur Federation Public Service bus on its way to Solan from Recong Peo today fell down into 250 meter deep gorge near Khanari of Rampur subdivision of this district about 235 km from here at 0900 hrs.
DSP Rampur Dev Kumar Negi, who rushed to the spot soon after the mishap occurred, said rescue operation has been launched and eight injured were rushed to Khanari Zonal Hospital when the accident took place,
about 30 passengers were in the bus heading towards to Rampur from Recong-Peo, when the driver lost control and the bus fell down the hill near Satluj bank.

