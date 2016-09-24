Over 20 injured in cylinder blast in Raipur

Raipur, Sep 24 : More than 20 people were injured on Saturday in a factory blast in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur district. The incident occurred after a cylinder exploded at Bajrang power plant in Tilda Neora town.

The injured have been admitted to Kalda Nursing home in Raipur. Reports said the management was at fault for the tragedy.

Dr. Sunil Kalda of the Kalda Hospital said eight people are in a critical state and are in the intensive care unit.

Further details are awaited.