20 killed as truck rams into shops in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati/Andhra Pradesh, April 21: At least 20 persons died and 10 others seriously injured when a lorry ploughed through roadside commercial shops at Yerpedu in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

The speeding truck hit an electric pole before ramming into roadside shops on Puthalapattu-Naidupeta Road in Yerpadu, about 30 km from the temple town of Tirupati. Police said the accident occurred near Yerpadu police station when a group of persons who had come to the police station were standing near the shops.

Tirupati Urban Superintendent of Police Vijayalaxmi said most of the casualties were because of electrocution. The injured were shifted to different hospitals in Tirupati and Srikalahasti. She said two police officers were among those injured.

Police said the accident occurred when the driver of the lorry lost control and rammed into a car first, then hit an electricity pole before ploughing through the shops. The bodies, as well as the injured persons, were shifted to the Government and other hospitals in Tirupati and Srikalahasti in Chittoor district. The death toll is likely to go up since the high tension wire snapped and dropped on the road, the sources said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Health and Medical Services Kamineni Srinivas directed the district officials to extend all support to the victims and provide all the necessary medical treatment for the injured. He also directed the officials to complete the post-mortem of the victims and release their bodies immediately to their respective families.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the accident and directed ministers and other public representatives to go to the spot immediately and extend assistance to the victims. He also directed the State administration to deploy a sufficient number of employees for the rescue operation.