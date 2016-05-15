20 missing in Bengal boat accident, people attack police

Kolkata, May 15: About 20 people went missing in a boat accident in the Ganga river in Burdwan district on Saturday night, and alleging delay in rescue operations angry people later ran riot, West Bengal Police said on Sunday.

The overladen boat was on it way from Kalna Ghat in Burdwan to Shantipur in Nadia district on Saturday night when it capsized in the Ganga river, said a police officer.

About 20 people, who were on board, were missing after the accident.

Enraged over what they alleged was the administration’s delay in starting rescue and search operations, locals went on a rampage at the Kalna Ghat, setting fire to several boats and pelting stones at policemen.

Denying that the delay was intentional, the police officer said they were waiting for the arrival of personnel from the disaster management group to begin the search operations.