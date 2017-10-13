20-year-old girl from Manali becomes the first female taxi driver in Himachal Pradesh
Manali,OCt13:Breaking gender stereotypes, a 20-year-old girl from Manali has become the first female taxi driver in Himachal Pradesh, reported the Hindustan Times and Quint
Ravina Thakur, who hopes to be an Army officer someday, got her commercial driving license this year and has taken up taxi driving to contribute to her family’s income.
Ravina, who lives with her mother and two younger siblings, took up her father’s profession after his death three years ago, reported HT.
Ravina had learnt how to drive from her father and decided to make use of his taxi after he passed away to sustain her family. Ravina told HT:
I want to join the Army and after completing my graduation I will devote all effort to it. Right now my family needs me and I am happy to support them… I am enjoying my job and right now, I have no other source to sustain our livelihood.
Thakur’s family faced another setback when her mother’s tea stall was razed during four-laning of national highways. According to Thakur, becoming a taxi driver “only added to my personality” and “made me bolder and braver,” as told to HT.
She remains unperturbed by her relatives’ snubs and says that she finds nothing “wrong in being a taxi driver,” and that these remarks from her relatives and locals would not help in sustaining her family.
Thakur however, has her mother’s unabashed support. Shanta Devi tells HT, that she stands by her daughter’s choices, adding that, “She (Ravina) learnt driving from her father. I am happy and will always stand by her dream.”