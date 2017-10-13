20-year-old girl from Manali becomes the first female taxi driver in Himachal Pradesh

Manali,OCt13:Breaking gender stereotypes, a 20-year-old girl from Manali has become the first female taxi driver in Himachal Pradesh, reported the Hindustan Times and Quint

Ravina Thakur, who hopes to be an Army officer someday, got her commercial driving license this year and has taken up taxi driving to contribute to her family’s income.

Ravina, who lives with her mother and two younger siblings, took up her father’s profession after his death three years ago, reported HT.