20-year-old medical student commit suicide by hanging herself in hostel room at Mumbai

Mumbai,Maharashtra,India, September 13 (ANI) : A 20-year-old medical student Bhagyalakshmi Gautamchand committed suicide by hanging herself in Mumbai’s Nair Hospital Hostel.

According to reports, The medical student, identified as Bhagyalakshmi Gautamchand, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her hostel room on Tuesday at around 1 p.m.

A case of accidental death has been registered at the Kalachowki Police Station and the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.

As per the police, the girl committed suicide due to exam stress.(ANI)