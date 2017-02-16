2005 Delhi serial blasts: Tariq Ahmed Dar given ten-year sentence, two other accused acquitted

Delhi, Feb 16: Tariq Ahmed Dar, accused in 2005 Delhi serial blasts, has been given a ten-year sentence.

On the other hand, Mohammed Rafiq Shah and Mohammed Hussain Fazili, other accused, have been acquitted of all charges.

The 2005 serial blasts had killed over 60 people.

Charges against Dar had been framed in 2008 and the other two for waging war against the state, collecting arms and murder.

The Delhi Police had said in its chargesheet that Dar that his call details allegedly proved that he was in touch with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives.