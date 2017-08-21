2008 Malegaon blast: Supreme Court grants bail to accused Lt. Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit

New Delhi, August 21: Despite of the denial order of the Bombay High Court, Supreme Court denied the fact and granted bail to Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit on Monday.

The Justices R.K. Agarwal and A.M. Sapre passed the order. Previously on August 17, the court constrained the order on the bail plea of Lieutenant Colonel Shrikant Purohit. Harish Salve, the senior lawyer appeared on behalf of Lieutenant Colonel Shrikant Purohit and told the court that he did not want to be released at present, but for interest of justice, needed an interim bail. Harish salve told the court that the accused was allegedly caught in the political storm and was falsely suspected in the case.

The National Investigative Agency (NIA) opposed the accused plea and argued that the Bombay High Court order should be sustained by the Supreme Court. The Bombay High Court earlier denied the bail plea of Lieutenant Colonel Shrikant Purohit. The Bombay High Court said that the charges against him were serious and then he was moved to the top court.

Lieutenant Colonel Shrikant Purohit, a former military intelligence officer, is one of the accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts, along with Sadhvi Pragya and others. Sadhvi Pragya got bail by the Bombay High Court. The National Investigative Agency filed that there is enough evidence against saying that there was ample evidence against Lieutenant Colonel Shrikant Purohit, but not against Sadhvi Pragya . In the 2008 Malegaon serial blast, 4 people lost their lives and it left about 79 injured.