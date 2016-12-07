The 2017 Grammy nominations announced
LA,Dec7:The 59th Grammy Awards, which will be broadcast live on Feb. 12, 2017, have been announced.
Beyoncé, who is rumored to be performing at the Los Angeles ceremony, lived up to expectations, with nominations in nine categories including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year. Drake and Rihanna are each up for eight awards, and Adele five, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year.
You can find the full list of the nominees from all 84 categories here, and see a selection below:
Record of the Year
‘Hello’ – Adele
‘Formation’ – Beyoncé
‘7 Years’ – Lukas Graham
‘Work’ – Rhianna featuring Drake
‘Stressed Out’ – Twenty One Pilots
Song of the Year
‘Formation’ – Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (Beyoncé)
‘Hello’ – Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
‘I Took a Pill in Ibiza’ – Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner)
‘7 Years’ – Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp, songwriters (Lukas Graham)
‘Love Yourself’ – Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber)
Best New Artist
Kelsea Ballerini
Chance the Rapper
Maren Morris
Anderson.Paak
The Chainsmokers
Album of the Year
25 – Adele
Lemonade – Beyoncé
Views – Drake
Purpose – Justin Bieber
A Sailor’s Guide to Earth – Sturgill Simpson
Best Pop Solo Performance
‘Hello’ – Adele
‘Hold Up’ – Beyoncé
‘Love Yourself’ – Justin Bieber
‘Piece By Piece’ (Idol Version) – Kelly Clarkson
‘Dangerous Woman’ – Ariana Grande
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
‘Closer’ – The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey
‘7 Years’ – Lukas Graham
‘Work’ – Rihanna Featuring Drake
‘Cheap Thrills’ – Sia Featuring Sean Paul
‘Stressed Out’ – Twenty One Pilots
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Cinema – Andrea Bocelli
Fallen Angels – Bob Dylan
Stages Live – Josh Groban
Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin – Willie Nelson
Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway – Barbra Streisand
Best Alternative Music Album
A Million – Bon Iver
Blackstar – David Bowie
The Hope Six Demolition Project – PJ Harvey
Post Pop Depression – Iggy Pop
A Moon Shaped Pool – Radiohead
Best Rap Performance
‘No Problem’ – Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
‘Panda’ – Desiigner
‘Pop Style’ – Drake Featuring The Throne
‘All The Way Up’ – Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared
‘That Part’ – ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West