The 2017 Grammy nominations announced

LA,Dec7:The 59th Grammy Awards, which will be broadcast live on Feb. 12, 2017, have been announced.

Beyoncé, who is rumored to be performing at the Los Angeles ceremony, lived up to expectations, with nominations in nine categories including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year. Drake and Rihanna are each up for eight awards, and Adele five, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year.

You can find the full list of the nominees from all 84 categories here, and see a selection below:

Record of the Year

‘Hello’ – Adele

‘Formation’ – Beyoncé

‘7 Years’ – Lukas Graham

‘Work’ – Rhianna featuring Drake

‘Stressed Out’ – Twenty One Pilots

Song of the Year

‘Formation’ – Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (Beyoncé)

‘Hello’ – Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

‘I Took a Pill in Ibiza’ – Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner)

‘7 Years’ – Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp, songwriters (Lukas Graham)

‘Love Yourself’ – Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber)

Best New Artist

Kelsea Ballerini

Chance the Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson.Paak

The Chainsmokers

Album of the Year

25 – Adele

Lemonade – Beyoncé

Views – Drake

Purpose – Justin Bieber

A Sailor’s Guide to Earth – Sturgill Simpson

Best Pop Solo Performance

‘Hello’ – Adele

‘Hold Up’ – Beyoncé

‘Love Yourself’ – Justin Bieber

‘Piece By Piece’ (Idol Version) – Kelly Clarkson

‘Dangerous Woman’ – Ariana Grande

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

‘Closer’ – The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey

‘7 Years’ – Lukas Graham

‘Work’ – Rihanna Featuring Drake

‘Cheap Thrills’ – Sia Featuring Sean Paul

‘Stressed Out’ – Twenty One Pilots

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Cinema – Andrea Bocelli

Fallen Angels – Bob Dylan

Stages Live – Josh Groban

Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin – Willie Nelson

Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway – Barbra Streisand

Best Alternative Music Album

A Million – Bon Iver

Blackstar – David Bowie

The Hope Six Demolition Project – PJ Harvey

Post Pop Depression – Iggy Pop

A Moon Shaped Pool – Radiohead

Best Rap Performance

‘No Problem’ – Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

‘Panda’ – Desiigner

‘Pop Style’ – Drake Featuring The Throne

‘All The Way Up’ – Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared

‘That Part’ – ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West