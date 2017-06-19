2017 Hyundai Verna will be launched in India towards the end of August for INR 8.85 Lakh

New Delhi, June19:the 2017 Hyundai Verna will be launched in India towards the end of August 2017. It will be a new-generation car and therefore, the 2017 Hyundai Verna will get a host of updates to the interior and exterior as well. The Hyundai Verna 2017 takes the inspiration of its design from the new-generation Hyundai Elantra and follows Hyundai’s Fluidic Sculpture 2.0 design philosophy. As a matter of fact, the 2017 Hyundai Verna was also spotted testing in India a few months ago, which only confirmed the fact that it will be launched in India this year. The Hyundai Verna 2017 will be going up against its traditional rivals which are the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the Skoda Rapid.

(2017 Hyundai Verna)

Hyundai Fluidic Verna 8.85 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)

Starting with the interior, the 2017 Hyundai Verna will have a new dashboard which will make use of new materials and have a more premium look than what is there in the current model. The top-spec variants will feature a new 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system which has smartphone integration options as well. Overall, the cabin will have a rather different look and feel as compared to the current-generation Verna. On the safety front, we expect the new-gen Verna to have ABS and dual airbags as standard across the range.

(2017 Hyundai Verna)

Hyundai has increased the wheelbase of the Hyundai Verna 2017 by 10 mm and the overall length of the car by 15 mm. The width of the car has also gone by 29 mm. This means that the new car will be roomier than the model on sale currently in India. Despite the increase in dimensions, the weight of the car has increased by a mere 10 kgs.

The company has updated the chassis of the 2017 Hyundai Verna by making use of high-strength steel which makes it lighter and stronger. Along with the chassis, the suspension of the car too gets a few tweaks. The company also claims that the overall driving dynamics of the car will be better than the current generation model.