2017 Hyundai Xcent Facelift launched in India for INR 5.38 lakhs

New Delhi, April20:Introducing a mid-cycle update for the subcompact sedan, Hyundai India has launched the 2017 Hyundai Xcent facelift in the country with prices starting at Rs5.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). We’ve been bringing you all the live updates from the launch of the new Xcent and the model gets a host of comprehensive changes over the outgoing version. The Korean carmaker first introduced the Xcent sedan in 2014 replacing the popular Accent in its line-up and the model has managed to find its popularity amidst private and fleet buyers alike. While the Hyundai Xcent is based on the Grand i10 hatchback, the 2017 edition gets far more comprehensive changes than the facelifted Grand i10 did earlier this year.

Variants Petrol Diesel E ₹ 5,38,381 ₹ 6,28,281 E+ ₹ 5,93,265 ₹ 6,83,165 S ₹ 6,29,254 ₹ 7,19,154 SX ₹ 6,73,765 ₹ 7,63,667 SX (O) ₹ 7,51,772 ₹ 8,41,670 S AT ₹ 7,09,916 –

The mid-cycle refresh for the Hyundai Xcent comes at the right time, especially since the subcompact segment is flooded with options. We’ve told you previously all you need to know about the 2017 Xcent and the model gets a comprehensively reworked front design. The overall silhouette remains the same, but the grille is all-new and in-line with Hyundai’s bigger sedans like the Elantra, for a more family look. The headlamps have been re-profiled and get new black inserts as well. The front bumper has also been redesigned adding a fresh look and now gets boomerang-shaped LED DRLs as part of the changes. Not only does the Xcent look fresh, but also distinctly different from the Grand i10.

The new grille has been inspired from the Elantra and makes it look part of the same family The side remains the same, save for the revised alloy wheels, while the rear gets the more upmarket wide taillights that seem to have taken inspiration those on the Creta, along with the revised bumper and tweaks to the boot-lid that now sports chrome garnish. There is also a shark antenna to complete the look.

Specifications 1.2-Litre Kappa Petrol 1.2-Litre U2 CRDi Diesel Engine 1197 cc 1186 cc Max Power 82 bhp 74 bhp Peak Torque 114 Nm 190 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/4-speed AT 5-speed MT

Inside, the 2017 Hyundai Xcent facelift’s cabin hasn’t seen much changes but you do get a new dual-tone dashboard, while the most important feature addition is the new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Available on higher variants, the unit replaces the 1 GB internal memory storage. But you do get the more compatible Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity options which are a nice addition. The new car also gets driver’s seat height adjustment, new colour option Silver Sleek, new fabric upholstery, auto climate control, glovebox cooling, electrically adjustable ORVMs and much more. All variants though now get dual front airbags as standard, while the base trims miss out on ABS, which was offered on the previous model. No changes have been made to the dimensions and the boot capacity remains the same at 407-litres.

Under the hood, the 2017 Hyundai Xcent facelift continues to use the 1.2-litre Kappa four-cylinder petrol engine tuned to produce 82 bhp at 6000 rpm and 114 Nm of peak torque at 4000 rpm. The motor is paired to a 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic transmission. The fuel efficiency now stands at 20.14 kmpl on the Xcent petrol manual and 17.36 on the automatic version.

Dimensions 2017 Hyundai Xcent Facelift Length 3995 mm Width 1660 mm Height 1520 mm Wheelbase 2425 mm Ground Clearance 165 mm Boot Capacity 407 Litres

The update, however, comes to the diesel engine on the 2017 Xcent that has been up-sized to a 1.2-litre U2 CRDi thee-pot motor, replacing the 1.1-litre unit. The new engine also makes more power at 74 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque, while paired to only a 5-speed manual gearbox. The new motor was introduced to address the power woes on the Xcent, making it a more peppy offering overall. The new diesel returns an ARAI certified fuel economy of 25.4 kmpl.

With the bulk of changes, the 2017 Hyundai Xcent facelift is expected to remain fresh for the next couple of years. More so, since it will be competing with the new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift DZire set for launch in May this year, along with the new Tata Tigor, Honda Amaze, Tata Zest, Volkswagen Ameo, Ford Aspire and the likes.