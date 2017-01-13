2017 Khadi calendar: Mamata Banerjee unhappy as Modi replaces Gandhi

Kolkata, Jan 13: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday expressed her displeasure over Prime Minister Narendra Modi replacing Mahatma Gandhi in the diary and calendar of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission for 2017.

“In the calendar and diary of Khadi (KVIC) 2017 Modi replaced Mahatma Gandhi ji,” Banerjee said in a tweet.

The Trinamool Congress supremo pointed out that Gandhi was the Father of the Nation.

“The great symbol of charkha and Mahatma Gandhi now gets replaced by Modi babu. Gandhiji is the Father of the Nation. Modi ji what?” she asked.

