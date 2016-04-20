2017 Mercedes CLA Facelift Arrives in India for Homologation

Mercedes-Benz India has imported the 2017 CLA facelift in the country for homologation, ahead of its official launch expected later in the year. The 2017 Mercedes CLA facelift was announced at the New York International Auto Show earlier this year and the German automaker’s smallest luxury sedan gets subtle tweaks for a fresh look. Import data suggests, both the CLA 200 petrol and 220d diesel have been imported for homologation purposes.

Talking about the changes, the 2017 Mercedes CLA facelift features a revised diamond grille up front finished in black and a new black bumper, whereas the rear is tweaked for a fresh look is hard to tell differently from the current model. You also get the new alloy wheels on the 2017 CLA, whereas it will be interesting to see if Mercedes will introduce the Cavansite Blue metallic paint scheme on the Indian version.

Inside, the 2017 Mercedes CLA facelift gets updated with new upholstery, chrome inserts, updated instrument cluster and a larger 8-inch floating infotainment screen. Furthermore, features like performance LED headlamps, Active Brake Assist, and hands-free access are being offered as optional.

Engine options will remain the same on the India-spec 2017 Mercedes CLA facelift with petrol power coming from the 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that currently produces 181bhp at 5500rpm and 300Nm of torque between 1200-4000rpm. Diesel power comes from the 2.2-litre four-cylinder oil burner that belts out 134bhp between 3200-4000rpm and 300Nm of torque between 1400-3000rpm. Both units come paired to a 7-speed automatic transmission.

The 2017 Mercedes CLA facelift can be expected to arrive at Indian dealerships towards the end of this year or in early 2017. Much like the current version, the compact luxury sedan will be locally assembled at the automaker’s Chakan based facility. Expect to see a subtle hike in prices over the outgoing version on the new model.