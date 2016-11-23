2017 Punjab Elections: Delusional Arvind Kejriwal makes allegations back to back; But without proofs

Chandigarh, Nov 23: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal’s ruse and political tactics are hilarious to see. This arise when Kejriwal asks his supporters to take money if they are offered from other political parties.

Here lies the irony. The man who took a giant leap to fight against corruption in the country has shift his gear by the call to the voters of Punjab ahead of the polls in the region.

According to him Punjab politics doyen and Punjab Congress chief Capt Amarinder Singh and his family has black money in Swiss Banks and alleged he lured people to take cash for votes.

Kejriwal further stepped up to even share tips on how to get cash for votes and what should be given back, according to a report in leading Hindi daily. Addressing people at Kot Shamir in Bhatinda, Kejriwal told to accept cash and vote for AAP.

The report quotes him as saying that the cost of a single vote earlier was Rs 3000. But because of inflation, he told supporters to ask for Rs 5000 and that too in new currency notes. “Take money from all, but vote for AAP,” the Delhi CM said. The AAP chief also asked his party workers to prepare for the election battle in Punjab and get at least 100 voters each.

AAP leader had come up with similar statements earlier too during the Delhi assembly elections. One doesn’t know if the voters actually did that, but Kejriwal’s popularity certainly soared.

Ahead of Punjab Assembly polls 2017, Kejriwal has trained his guns against his major opponents on many fronts. However, he is also busy attacking his arch rival Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing of carrying out the ‘biggest scam’ of India in the name of demonetisation, and in Punjab he has accused Capt Amarinder Singh and his family of hoarding illegal money.

On Monday, Kejriwal even released several account numbers, claiming they were the Swiss account numbers of Amarinder Singh and his family members.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court today dismissed Arvind Kejriwal’s plea seeking a stay on the trial court proceedings in the criminal defamation case filed by Arun Jaitley against him.

Congress Party deputy leader of Lok Sabha, Singh is a doyen of Punjab politics, a veteran of many political wars and witness to most of its modern history. For Kejriwal is a Haryanvi who has entered Punjab via Delhi, a public debate with a heavyweight Punjabi leader would have been a giant of leap of faith. Since discretion is the better part of valour, Kejriwal’s reluctance is understandable.

With the year-long campaign in the hinterland and aggressive positioning on drug menace, AAP appeared way ahead of its rivals and even Captain accepted the same through social media platforms.

But, recent incidents of infighting within the party, Sucha Singh Chhotepur’s expulsion, Sidhu’s humiliation (or volte-face depending on your viewpoint) and Kejriwal’s indiscreet utterances after the Indian army’s surgical strikes and demonetisation along the LoC have pulled the AAP own from its perch.

The BJP-Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) combine, in spite of creating war hysteria in the state, ordering residents to vacate villages on the Punjab border, have failed to benefit from AAP’s slide because of insurmountable anti-incumbency and anger against the Badals. Congress has benefitted from AAP’s decline; Singh has emerged as Kejriwal’s only rival for the CM’s job.

But, Kejriwal is a tricky politician. Like a shrewd politician, he believes in the adage that success has just one father, himself, and failure belongs to all of AAP. Keeping the suspense around the CM candidate has been part of his ploy to come marching in for the coronation ceremony if the party wins and to distance himself if AAP fails to form the government. So, it suits him to avoid direct comparisons and debates; to keep up the facade of being a national leader.