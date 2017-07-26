2018 Suzuki Swift hatchback unwrapped this year’s Geneva Motor Show

Geneva,July26:After pulling the wraps off the 2018 Suzuki Swift hatchback at this year’s Geneva Motor Show, the Japanese carmaker has now announced the world premiere date for its performance derivative – the Suzuki Swift Sport. Slated to make its global debut on September 12, 2017, at the upcoming Frankfurt Motor Show, this is the third-generation model of the Suzuki Swift Sport and the car has gone through a complete makeover this time. Last year we had shared the first teaser image of the upcoming Swift Sport and compared to it the production model is pretty much similar.

As of now, the carmaker hasn’t shared any other details or technical specification of the upcoming Suzuki Swift Sport apart from the car’s image. The company also quotes that the “model has undergone a complete redesign and delivers an all-new level of excitement for sport minded drivers across the world.” This indicates that apart from just looking sporty, the new Swift Sport will also offer an enhanced level of performance.

new generation maruti suzuki swift

2018 Suzuki Swift Teaser Sketch

Having said that, globally the Suzuki Swift Sport is expected to be powered by a new 1.4-litre Boosterjet, turbo petrol engine, which makes about 140 bhp and develops 220 Nm of peak torque. This motor has been sourced from the Suzuki Vitara S Crossover and is also likely to power the upcoming new-gen Grand Vitara. The new engine will replace the existing 135 bhp, 1.6-liter naturally aspirated unit of the Swift Sport.

Visually, the car is very similar to the standard Suzuki Swift and the only major difference is the new face. The car comes with a new trapezoidal grille in a honeycomb pattern and a new muscular front bumper that houses larger circular foglamps on either side. There is also a stylish black front skirt, complementing the other black elements like the grille, pillars, and the side skirts. Like the regular Suzuki Swift, the car comes with the floating roof design and slightly flared wheel arches that accommodate a sporty set of two-tone alloy wheels.

More details about the car will be revealed at the Suzuki Swift Sport’s world premiere, at the 67th Frankfurt Motor Show will be held at Messe Frankfurt, Frankfurt am Main, held between September 12 and 24, 2017. In fact much recently Suzuki even unveiled the Swift Hybrid in Japan, which came with a mileage of 32 kmpl.

As of now the chances of the Swift Sport coming to India are very slim, but we have already told you our opinion weather India is ready for it or not. That said, if Maruti Suzuki does decide to bring the Swift Sport to India, expect the price to be about ₹ 10-11 lakh. As for the regular 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback, it will be introduced in India at next year’s Auto Expo.