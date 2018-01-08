“21 Months Of Hell’ row: Kerala CBFC official posted back to previous department

T’puram, January 8 : Dr A Pratibha, regional officer at the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in Kerala, has been asked to go back to her previous department by the board.

The move comes days after ’21 Months Of Hell’, a 78-minute documentary based on the Emergency in India by Malayalam filmmaker Yadu Vijayakrishnan, was denied a certificate by CBFC.

The 78-minute documentary deals with the alleged methods of torture employed by the police against detainees during the Emergency.

The documentary director Yadu Vijayakrishnan, a cinema photographer by profession, had told media that the documentary mainly features interviews of “victims” of the Emergency along with the re-enactment of scenes of the alleged “tortures methods” recreated with actors.

Vijayakrishnan said the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) asked for proof of the torture methods used by police during the Emergency.

“Though there are testimonies of surviving victims and case reports, the Board wanted written government proof of the torture methods of that time,” Vijayakrishnan said.

Yadu had also accused the Kerala CBFC team of being populated by Leftists and Congress supporters, because of which his documentary is being unofficially banned.