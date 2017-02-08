21 year old Pak girl Mahnoor Shabir passes away after hard-fought battle with cancer

Lahore, Feb8:Twenty-one year old Mahnoor Shabir passed away after a hard-fought battle with cancer on Monday.

The Lahore University of Management Sciences (Lums) student penned a note about her battle with the life-threatening disease and asked people for their prayers in a Facebook post in January.

“Won a battle but the war against cancer isn’t over yet. Fortunately or unfortunately, it relapsed just a few days back,” she wrote.

In the moving post, Mahnoor spoke about how she should be worrying about things that normal 21-year-olds worry about: exams and relationships for instance; instead, her life revolves around hospital visits, chemotherapy and not getting too attached to anyone.

“I am a 21-year-old who should be worrying about my quizzes and if I made it above the average, but instead I have to worry about my blood counts being in the normal range… I am a 21-year-old who should be worrying about relationships; instead, I worry about emotional attachment with almost anyone. I am a 21-year-old who should be the one making trips to the hospital for her parents and wheeling them around, instead they are the ones doing it.”

Perhaps the most heart-wrenching part is what followed, when she wrote about her strength and willpower.

“But none of that upsets me; it makes me only more grateful that I am an extraordinary 21-year-old. I am a 21-year-old with incredible strength, willpower, resilience, and courage to face one of the deadliest maladies again. A second attempt may be frustrating but I believe it can be easy too. And it makes me grateful to have the most amazing and supportive parents out there. But I am a 21-year-old who is nothing without Allah or the prayers that He answers. So I would request you all to keep me in your prayers as much as you can. No one knows when one of it might get accepted!”

People who knew Shabir, spoke of her bravery and resilience as she fought her battle.

Rest in peace, Mahnoor.