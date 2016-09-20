21 year old teacher stabbed 30 times by stalker dies in Delhi

September 20, 2016 | By :

New Delhi,Sept20:A 21-year-old woman was stabbed over 30 times in North Delhi on Tuesday morning by a stalker who was allegedly harassing her over the past one year. She was rushed to a nearby hospital in a critical state, where she succumbed to her injuries.

According to a Times Of India report, Karuna, a teacher at Novel Reaches School, was being stalked by the accused, Surender.

Karuna was a teacher at Novel Reaches School. The victim, daughter of Naresh, was a resident of Sant Nagar, Burari . The girl’s family alleges that the suspect, Surendar Singh, had been troubling her since a year.

They had lodged an FIR 4-5 months back and both the families had reached a compromise. The assailant is a 34- year-old divorcee.

There were around 30 stab wounds on her body.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Dense fog engulfs Delhi as cold wave intensifies
Rashtriya Raksha Mahayagya: Red Fort in Delhi going to witness a Vedic yagya’ under BJP MP Maheish Girri
17 feared dead in fire at Delhi’s Bawana industrial area
Fresh election on cards in Delhi? AAP MLA feels so
Glanders disease scare: Delhi to ban entry and exit of horses, mules and donkeys
Two held with fake identities at IGI airport, case registered
Top