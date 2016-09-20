21 year old teacher stabbed 30 times by stalker dies in Delhi

New Delhi,Sept20:A 21-year-old woman was stabbed over 30 times in North Delhi on Tuesday morning by a stalker who was allegedly harassing her over the past one year. She was rushed to a nearby hospital in a critical state, where she succumbed to her injuries.

21-year-old woman succumbs to stab wounds, was allegedly stabbed 27-28 times by a stalker in Burari, Delhi this morning. — ANI (@ANI_news) September 20, 2016

According to a Times Of India report, Karuna, a teacher at Novel Reaches School, was being stalked by the accused, Surender.

Karuna was a teacher at Novel Reaches School. The victim, daughter of Naresh, was a resident of Sant Nagar, Burari . The girl’s family alleges that the suspect, Surendar Singh, had been troubling her since a year.

They had lodged an FIR 4-5 months back and both the families had reached a compromise. The assailant is a 34- year-old divorcee.

Family members of the girl gathered outside Sushruta Trauma Centre (ISBT) break down after hearing the news pic.twitter.com/mjz16s67nr — ANI (@ANI_news) September 20, 2016