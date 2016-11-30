22 miners trapped in Chinese coal mine accident

BEIJING,Nov30: Rescuers are searching for 22 miners trapped underground in northeastern China.

State media reported that yesterday night’s accident occurred at a mine in the city of Qitaihe in northeastern Heilongjiang province, a heavy coal mining region. The cause of the accident was not immediately reported.

China is the world’s top producer and consumer of coal. It announced plans earlier this year to shutter more than 1,000 underperforming mines, though hundreds of new coal plants are also under construction and economic planners have lifted limits on production days for some mining operations.

China’s work safety administration reported 931 coal mine accident deaths in 2014, though official government figures are often questioned for their accuracy.