22 schoolgirls die in fire at dormitory in Turkish city of Adana

November 30, 2016 | By :

Istanbul,Nov30:Twelve people, including eleven teenagers, were killed when a fire swept through a girls dormitory in the southern Turkish province of Adana on Tuesday, officials said.

The fire, which broke out in a dormitory housing middle and high school students, may have been caused by an electrical fault, Omer Celik, a senior government official who represents the province in parliament, told broadcaster CNN Turk.

At least twenty-two other girls were injured, Celik said. Also among the dead was a woman who worked at the dormitory.

The dormitory housed impoverished girls whose families coming from nearby villages where there are no schools, Elif Dogan Turkmen, an opposition parliamentarian, told CNN Turk.

Television footage showed a blaze rising from the rooftop of a multi-storey building and teams of firefighters working to put it out.

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
People die more on weekends
17 feared dead in fire at Delhi’s Bawana industrial area
Four Rohingyas, including three children killed after fire at Rohingya camp
Kamala Mills fire: MoS Home says strict action will be taken against guilty
Fire in UP’s Lucknow: Two dead after fire in hosiery godown
Fire breaks out at plastic godown in UP’s Kanpur, 6 fire tenders on spot
Top