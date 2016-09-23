22 year old man arrested for killing mother in Maharashtra

Palghar, Sep 23 :A 22-year-old man allegedly murdered his mother following a quarrel in Wada taluka of the district, police said today.

Dileep Waghe, who was unemployed, used to frequently demand money from his mother, Surekha (45) for alcohol. His mother objected to this several times, they said.

Last evening, Waghe again had an argument with her following which he took her to an unoccupied house in their neighbourhood at Sant Rohidas Nagar of Kudus and attacked Surekha with a knife, Police Inspector Ravindra Naik said.

She died on the spot. Her younger son later lodged a complaint based on which Waghe was arrested late last night, police said.

The youth has been booked under IPC sections 302 (murder), 352 (assault), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), they added.