22-year-old NRI woman raped at hotel by Haryana youth in Delhi

NEW DELHI,May27: A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 22-year-old NRI woman at a hotel in central Delhi.

The woman, who had come to India on a study visa from the US, alleges she befriended three persons they invited her for a party at the hotel on Wednesday.

She says that the suspect, who is from Haryana, raped her in the hotel room when the other two went out to buy something.

A case was registered against the suspect and he was arrested on Thursday. He was produced before a court in Delhi which sent him to 14 days judicial custody.

The woman recorded her statement before a magistrate on Friday, police added.

The police have seized the CCTV footage and the log book of the hotel, they said.