23 athletes test positive in London 2012 sample re-analysis

Lausanne (Switzerland), May 27 : Twenty three athletes at the London 2012 Olympic Games returned with positive doping tests after samples were re-tested, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Friday.

The IOC re-tested 454 selected doping samples from the 2008 Beijing Games and 265 from 2012 London, all based on intelligence-gathering that began in August 2015. It was mainly focused on athletes who could potentially participate in the Olympic Games Rio 2016.

Last week, the IOC announced that 31 athletes from the 2008 Games had tested positive following re-examination of their samples.

One more sample from Beijing 2008 has shown abnormal parameters, the IOC said.

“These re-analyses show, once again, our determination in the fight against doping,” IOC president Thomas Bach said in a statement.

“We want to keep the dopers away from the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. This is why we are acting swiftly now. I have already appointed a disciplinary commission, which has the full power to take all the decisions on behalf of the IOC.”

The re-analysis of samples from Beijing 2008 and London 2012 was performed using the very latest scientific analysis methods.

They are part of the IOC’s efforts to protect the clean athletes by keeping dopers away from the Olympic Games Rio 2016 and protecting the integrity of the competition.

The re-analysis follows work with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), which started in August 2015.

All athletes found to have infringed the anti-doping rules will be banned from competing in the Olympic Games Rio 2016.