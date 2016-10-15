23-year-old Ayla Cresswell wins right to use dead partner’s sperm to start a family on her own

Queensland, October 15: Ayla Cresswell, 23, from southern Queensland has won the right to harvest her dead boyfriend’s sperm so that she can start a family on her own.

Right after his demise, Ayla went to court to make sure that his sperms are kept viable, reports deccanchronicle.com.

The Supreme Court Justice Martin Burns on Friday gave the green light to her dreams of having Davies’ children.

Cresswell told the court that the couple was planning to get married and wanted to have three children.

“It is my honest belief that this is what Joshua would have wanted,” she said.

Her application was fully supported by Joshua’s parents John and Iona.

The couple had been in a relationship for two years before Davies’ death.