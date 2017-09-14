23-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a taxi cab driver near Golden Jubilee Park at the Yamuna Khadar area in north Delhi

NEW DELHI,Sept14: A 23-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a cab driver in his taxi early on Tuesday. The incident took place near Golden Jubilee Park at the Yamuna Khadar area in north Delhi.The driver, Chunnu Mehto (30), was arrested within hours of the crime being reported and sent to Tihar jail after being produced before a magistrate. The woman’s statement was recorded before a magistrate. Her medical examination has confirmed rape, police said. DCP (north) Jatin Narwal confirmed the developments.

The survivor belongs to Jharkhand and had come to Noida to meet her brother on Friday . She went to the New Delhi railway station on Monday around 11pm to take a train to Ludhiana. Since the train was to depart at 4.30am on Tuesday, she decided to go to the waiting room. Around 2am, she left the room and met Mehto, who introduced himself as a taxi driver. He allegedly misled her that the train to Ludhiana had been cancelled and took her ticket away when she said she would get it cancelled.

He then offered to drop her to ISBT, saying she could get a bus to Ludhiana from there. He drove the taxi to a secluded place near the park and raped her. The woman said that Mehto threatened to call his friends and gang-rape her if she did not comply with his demands.He thereafter dropped her at the Old Delhi railway station.

The woman managed to walk to Kotwali from where she made a PCR call. She narrated the sequence of events when the cops took her for counselling and gave details about the taxi driver, along with the registration number of the taxi.

She also told them that the driver had given her his phone number and that she had called him up a few times after being raped. The cops did not disclose the content of the calls, saying they would soon file a chargesheet with all the details.

By Tuesday night, police teams had tracked down Meh to based on the mobile location and the woman’s statement and arrested him from his house in Shastri Park. He was interrogated at length during which he claimed that it was a monetary dispute, showing them his call records that the woman had called him. He was then remanded in 14 days’ judicial custody .

The woman said that she had arrived in Delhi to look for a job but could not get one. On Monday , she got a call from a cousin a Ludhiana who asked her to come down there as there was a job.