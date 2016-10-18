23 year old man accused of rape inside British Parliament

October 18, 2016 | By :

LONDON,Oct18: A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape following an alleged incident inside Britain’s Houses of Parliament, London police said on Tuesday.

The attack reportedly took place in the early hours of last Friday and the suspect, who police have not named, was detained later that day. Police said he was not a lawmaker.

Police said the man had been released on bail until January pending further inquiries.

A spokesman for the House of Commons, one of Britain’s most recognisable buildings on the banks of the River Thames in Westminster, said they were aware of the incident and parliament was working closely with police.

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
19 year old girl raped by Facebook friend
Budget session: President Kovind hopes for passage of triple talaq bill
CPM to move impeachment motion against CJI; stormy budget session on cards
Change of mindset can end rape culture: Says BJP leader Kirron Kher
Gets pregnant after repeated rape; Teenager seeks court permission to end her life
Pak 8-year-old brutal rape: CCTV footage may offer lead in minor’s rape
Top