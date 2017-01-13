237,000 homes in northwestern France were without electricity on Friday because of a storm

Paris, Jan 13: As many as 237,000 homes in northwestern France were without electricity on Friday because of a storm sweeping the country from west to east.

The storm, with wind gusts up to 146 km per hour in Dieppe, heralded the arrival of a cold wave, Efe news reported.

According to the power management company Enedis, a large amount of the houses that lost power were concentrated in the regions of Picardy and Normandy.

About 1,200 technicians were deployed in affected areas to restore service, although Enedis said that progress was difficult because of unstable weather conditions.

Beauvais airport, 80 km from Paris, had to close on Thursday because of the same weather conditions but returned to work normally on Friday morning, with some delays.

Several trains had to interrupt their journey on Thursday night because of objects falling on the rails.

