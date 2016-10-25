2,384 Pakistanis are languishing in various jails in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates

Islamabad, October 25: A total of 2,384 Pakistanis are languishing in various jails in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for minor and major offences, a newspaper reported on Tuesday.

This came up at a meeting of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development that met on Monday, the Dawn said.

The committee was informed that 1,834 Pakistanis were detained in Saudi Arabia and 550 in the UAE.

