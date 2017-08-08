24 x 7 seamless virtual fence along the India-Pakistan border: Centre declared in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, August 8: India becoming more vigilant against infiltration by the neighbouring countries! Lok Sabha on Tuesday disclosed about the latest plan to install a 24 x 7 seamless virtual fence with sensors along the India-Pakistan border.

Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for Home Affairs, said that the experimental project for deployment of Comprehensive Integrated Border Management Solution (CIBMS) is equipped with different types of sensors, radars, day and night vision cameras, etc.