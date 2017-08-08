24 x 7 seamless virtual fence along the India-Pakistan border: Centre declared in Lok Sabha

August 8, 2017 | By :
1 soldier killed as Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Nowshera
New Delhi, August 8: India becoming more vigilant against infiltration by the neighbouring countries! Lok Sabha on Tuesday disclosed about the latest plan to install a 24 x 7 seamless virtual fence with sensors along the India-Pakistan border.
Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for Home Affairs, said that the experimental project for deployment of Comprehensive Integrated Border Management Solution (CIBMS) is equipped with different types of sensors, radars, day and night vision cameras, etc.
Rijiju said that the project has just been taken into two stretches of five to six Kms in Jammu sector. He added that if the mission seems to be successful, similar projects would be made and implemented in other states including the Indo-Pakistan border.
Tags: , , ,
Related News
US interference in India-Pakistan bilateral dispute would be pointless: Ashley J Tellis, South Asia expert
Dawood’s wife wasn’t arrested when she visited Mumbai as Modi govt was sleeping, slams Congress’s Surjewala
Fuel price could be Rs. 50 if central, state taxes are reduced proportionately, but Modi Govt least bothered
Aircel-Maxis Case: Cong supports Chidambaram, it’s time for Modi ji to wake up and stop political rivalry
North East is an important part of India, Modi government successful in establishing NEDA: Amit Shah
Singing patriotic songs not compulsory by law, while Centre imposes it to divert from core issues: Owaisi
Top