24-year-old Noida woman allegedly gang-raped by two men in a moving car,dumped her near Akshardham temple

NOIDA,Sept23: A 24-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men in a moving car on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The victim said that she was picked up from Noida’s Golf Course metro station on Friday evening and dumped near Delhi’s Akshardham.

The victim, a resident of Noida Sector 36, said that she was waiting for an autorickshaw around 6:30pm. Two men approached her in a Mahindra Scorpio and asked her about the route to Sector 18. The woman said that she was explaining the route when the accused dragged her inside the SUV and drove away.

The woman was allegedly taken through various areas of Noida and Delhi and the accused took turns in raping her. The accused dumped her near Akshardham temple at around 2am and fled from the spot.

The woman then dialed 100 number and informed police. A team of Delhi Police personnel reached the spot and brought her to Sector 39 police station in Noida.

Avnish Dixit, SHO Sector 39 police station, said that based on the application a case of gang rape and criminal intimidation under Sections 376D and 506 of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.

The woman however refused to undergo medical examination. “She also refused to hand-over her mobile phone for investigation, citing her privacy,” Dixit said.

Police officials said they are investigating the matter to ascertain the sequence of events and arrest the accused.