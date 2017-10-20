25 lakh indian killed in 2015 due to air pollution, Diwali celebration makes the situation worse

New Delhi,October 20: In a yet Shocking incident reported that over 25 lakh indian were killed in pollution,international study reported that recent days shows that highest death was caused bu air water and another form of pollution.

According to reports, clearly shows that five death in every minute due to pollution in the country, researchers also stated that China stood second with 1.8 million deaths attributed to pollution. Most of these deaths happened through heart diseases, stroke, lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease .

On Diwali celebration, air pollution levels in India have spiked the bursting of firecrackers on Diwali. Last year, crackers, vehicular pollution, emissions from coal plants, and burning of crop stubble in Punjab and Haryana also had created a blanket of smog that lingered for days forcing the Supreme Court, to ban the sale of firecrackers in the national capital region.

The Lancet Commission on Pollution and Health also noted that Air pollution was found to be the biggest culprit around the world and all pollution-linked deaths – around 92 percent – were in poor or middle-income countries.

Air pollution was found to be the biggest culprit around the world, followed by polluted water. The Lancet Commission on Pollution and Health also noted that almost all pollution-linked deaths – around 92 percent – were in poor or middle-income countries, and as many as a quarter of such deaths were reported from rapidly industrialising countries including India.

Former Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh who co-authored the report stated that pollution is not the inevitable consequence of economic development, and applying similar legislation and regulation from high-income countries to low- and middle-income countries could help in improving and protecting the health of the citizens as countries develop.

Finding on to solution, moulding in to integrating it into health planning, such as monitoring pollution and its effects, and developing ways to control pollution can also help to stop the death rate downwards.