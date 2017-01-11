25 year old engineer scores 99.45 percentile in CAT 2016

Durgapur , Jan 11:At the age of 25, with a regular job and no coaching, Arkabrata Chakraborty scored 99.45 percentile in CAT in his third attempt.

Hailing from Durgapur, West Bengal, Arkabrata says, “I am a bit disappointed with my score card. I have scored 87.8 in LR & DI section which is lesser as per my expectations. After coming back from office and giving mock test for about two months has helped me to achieve my targets. Through this analysis, I identified the areas of improvement and worked towards a greater percentile.”

Being an engineer and switching his career to management field might be a cliche, but Arkabrata is planning to go abroad for his further studies. He has decided to pursue an energy consultant course from US as he feels it has a lot of scope in the near future.

Arkabrata is currently working as an assistant engineer in Damadar Valley Corporation and has an experience of three years and three months. He has completed his graduation in BTech (Electrical) from Jadavpur University, Kolkata.

Arkabrata’s father, Kalian Chakraborty, is a physician in Steel Authority of India, while his mother, Sonali Chakraborty is a homemaker.

As a piece of advice for aspirants who are appearing next year, he says, “For people who are yet to begin their preparations can start doing it from December and try to study two hours each day. Adding to it, try to clear the basic concepts and go through the mock test papers everyday.” This has helped him a lot and he is sure this it will help the aspirants too in cracking CAT exam.

Prajita, another student from Noida who cleared CAT, said, “I am feeling good, because I was not expecting this much., My college preference would be IIM Indore, IIM Shillong and IIM Ranchi. Currently, I am pursuing my final year in Chemical Engineering from Manipal University.”

