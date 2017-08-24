25 year old welder asks for mercy and water ,onlookers click selfie and videos with him in Vishnu garden in west Delhi

New Delhi,August24:After being stabbed multiple times, allegedly by four people on Tuesday, a 25-year-old welder begged passersby in the crowded lanes of Vishnu Garden for water. Instead of helping him, the crowd that had gathered recorded videos of him on their mobile phones, his brother alleged.

The victim, identified as Akbar Ali, had two knives lodged inside his ribs. Even though he managed to remove one, he was unable to get the second one out. While Ali succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on Wednesday, two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

In two short videos purportedly shot by people at the spot, passersby can be heard asking for his address. He is heard replying that he belongs to B block, following which he makes desperate gestures for water.

However, the crowd continued making videos of the man, even as he bleeds profusely. DCP (West), Vijay Kumar, said that by the time police received a PCR call about the incident, the victim had been admitted to DDU Hospital.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Najare Imam, the victim’s brother, said, “He kept fighting till his last breath. He pulled out one knife from his rib, but could not take the other one out. He begged for help and they (the crowd) chose to make videos of my brother.”

According to police, the accused claimed that Ali was was a local criminal, and that the murder weapons belonged to him. A police officer privy to the details of the case said, “Mohd Shubhan, a welder, and Mohd Afzal, a painter, were arrested from the neighbourhood after the murder.

They have claimed that Ali was trying to extort them. When a scuffle broke out between them, after they refused to pay him, the two accused stabbed him with his own knives in a bid to fight back, they claimed.”

However, police are yet to find any police record against Ali or the two people who have been arrested. Imam, on the other hand, alleged that Ali was attacked by the four men who first threw chilli powder at him and later stabbed him to death.

“I was running an errand when I got to know about the stabbing. He was stabbed in full public view and was saved by a woman who was taking her child to school. She was also attacked with knives. Police are saying that he was a criminal, but that is not true. There is no criminal case against him and he was attacked for having an affair with the wife of one of the accused a few years ago. They kept pestering him for that,” he claimed.