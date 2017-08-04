25-year old woman’s car mows down toddler in Delhi, refuses to accept incident

New Delhi, August 4: A 25-year-old woman mowed down a two-year-old boy by her car in southwest Delhi’s Palam. The Police said a FIR was registered under sections 304-a and 279 of the IPC at Palam police station. However, she has been released on bail. According to Preeti, the victim’s mother accused the woman driver that in-spite she kept screaming, the errant woman driver did not stop. The victim’s mother alleged that she ran after the car for a while, but the driver did not stop.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon around 2.30 pm. The incident occurred when the two-years-old child namely Deepak was playing near his home. Deepak’s mother, Preeti, also followed him. Reportedly, a senior police officer said that “while he was outside, an i-20 car came and crushed my boy”.

Preeti also added that “I kept knocking the car window to slow down as my child was under the car, but she did not listen. She refused to accept that the car had hit my child. She also stated that she took her son to a nearby hospital which denied treatment. Then, she took him to the DDU Hospital where he was declared dead. Deepak was the only child and his 2nd birthday was celebrated recently on June 12.”