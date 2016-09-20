25 years old Shalini losts control of her vehicle and crashes, while trying to kiss her friend, booked for rash driving

Bengaluru, September 20: A kiss that proved too costly? A woman driver, who was allegedly trying to land a smooch on her female friend in her car, lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a cab and a motorbike Nandidurga Road on Sunday evening.

The accused woman driver, Shalini, 25, has been booked for rash and negligent driving. But the RT Nagar traffic police, who registered the case, refused to confirm the allegation of bystanders that Shalini was trying to kiss her female friend and caused the accident. reports deccanchronicle.com.

Shalini, a resident of Jayamahal Extension, was with her two female friends in the car when the accident occurred. She allegedly tried to flee, but another motorist followed her and stopped her Honda City car a few metres away from the spot of the accident.

The accident around 7.30 pm occurred on the First Cross near Benson Town Cross on Nandidurga Road. Soon after the accident, a big crowd gathered, leading to commotion.

The cab driver, Shekhar, who was driving the Swift DZire car that was damaged in the accident, filed the complaint. Apart from damage to the vehicles, no one was injured in the accident, the police said.

Bystanders also alleged that Shalini was driving under the influence of alcohol, but the RT Nagar traffic police, who reached the spot, took her for medical examination only around 11.30 pm, almost four hours after the accident. The test result stated that Shalini was not driving influence, the police said.

After the accident, Shalini’s friends tried to negotiate with the cab driver offering to pay for the damages, but Shekhar insisted on filing the police complaint. The bike rider whose two-wheeler was damaged in the accident, however, did not press any charges.

The RT Nagar traffic police have registered a case under IPC Section 279, and have booked Shalini for rash and negligent driving and endangering public life and property. Further investigations are on.