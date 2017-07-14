25-years-old techie jumps off from 4th floor: Suicide note says job insecurity as reason

Pune, July 14: A 25-year-old software engineer Gopikrishna Guruprasad, from Andhra Pradesh, had committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of a hotel in Pune’s Vimanagar area early on Thursday.

In his suicide note, he cited ‘lack of job security’ in the industry, says the police.

The deceased named Gopikrishna Guruprasad had reportedly tried to slash his wrists before jumping off the hotel, the police added.

“In IT there is no job security. I am worried a lot about my family,” Guruprasad wrote in his suicide note.

Gopikrishna Guruprasad was rushed to the hospital, where the hospital had declared a brought dead case. The management of the hotel had informed the police about the mishap. A post-mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to his family.

Guruprasad was working with an IT company in Pune and had earlier worked in Delhi and Hyderabad.

The suicide comes amid protests against massive layoffs by IT companies across the country. Many IT professionals have expressed concerns over reports of layoffs, which have majorly resulted from the increase in difficulty in acquiring H-1B visas. Most Indian Information Technology companies use H-1B visas to send employees to the US.

A body of IT workers called the Forum for Information Technology Employees or FITE) is also reportedly set to get itself registered as the first union of techies in the country, to battle against large-scale layoffs by IT companies and the toughening stance of developed nations on work visas and increasing automation in the industry.