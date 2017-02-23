‘2,500 start-ups from Smart India Hackathon’

Kolkata, Feb 23 (IANS) India will get as many as 2,500 start-ups from the Smart India Hackathon 2017, a 36-hour non-stop digital programming initiative scheduled on April 1-2, an official said here on Thursday.

“Over 500 problems came to us for the hackathon, including from ISRO. This will be the world’s largest hackathon with 7,000 entries,” said All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) Director Manpreet Singh Manna.

“We will give to the country 2500 start-ups through the hackathon which is going to take place on April1 and April 2,” he added.

The hackathon under the Ministry of Human Resource Development, he said, is “world’s largest hackathon” spanning 25 centres across India.

Every team of six students has to include a girl child, he said.

“They are going to create the codes. After developing the solution, they are going to give it to the ministry free of cost. Institutes get branding on mygov.in or AICTE website,” he said, adding NASSCOM will fund the start-ups.

Manna was speaking to the media on the occasion of JIS College of Engineering’s tie-up with four Russian universities and launching of a centre of excellence at the institute. The deal was facilitated by the AICTE.

