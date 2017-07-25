25,000 people have been evacuated to safety across Gujarat after several districts due to heavy rains and water logging

DEESA, GUJARAT,July25: Around 25,000 people have been evacuated to safety across Gujarat after several districts in the north and central parts of the state were flooded following heavy rains. A high alert has been sounded as more than 20 highways of the state got submerged. Waterlogging on tracks forced the Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express to return to Ahmedabad from Mehsana. While teams of National Disaster Response Force, and other rescue agencies are at work, the Air Force has been kept on stand-by to evacuate people. On Monday evening, more rescue workers were sent into the affected areas. Heavy rains are expected till July 29.