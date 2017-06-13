Dhaka, June13:At least 26 people were killed in landslides triggered by rains in Bangladesh, news agency AFP, quoting the police, reported on Tuesday.

A depression in the Bay of Bengal saw rains batter the hilly parts in the south. According to The Daily Star, 10 were killed in Rangamati, seven in Bandarban and eight in Chittagong. Among the deceased, several of them were women and children, the report added. Images from the region show rescue workers clearing the sludge. Several homes were destroyed in the landslides.

Monday’s inclement weather saw Dhaka and Chittagong inundated with rainwater.

In 2010, at least 53 were killed after heavy rains triggered landslides and floods in the south-east Bangladesh.