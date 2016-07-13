27 horrific deaths ,50 injured as Italian trains collide head-on, of Puglia

Two passenger trains collided head-on Tuesday morning in a rural area of southeastern Italy, killing at least 27 people, Italian news agency ANSA reported.

Pictures from the scene in the Puglia region showed both trains were on the same track about 15 kilometers (9 miles) south of the Adriatic Sea, apparently headed toward each other.

Images distributed by firefighters there showed the smashed remains of train cars and a large area of scattered, twisted metal at the impact site about 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) east of the city of Andria.

More than 50 people were injured, ANSA reported.

A hospital in Andria appealed to the public for blood donations for the injured.