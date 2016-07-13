27 horrific deaths ,50 injured as Italian trains collide head-on, of Puglia
Two passenger trains collided head-on Tuesday morning in a rural area of southeastern Italy, killing at least 27 people, Italian news agency ANSA reported.
Pictures from the scene in the Puglia region showed both trains were on the same track about 15 kilometers (9 miles) south of the Adriatic Sea, apparently headed toward each other.
Images distributed by firefighters there showed the smashed remains of train cars and a large area of scattered, twisted metal at the impact site about 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) east of the city of Andria.
More than 50 people were injured, ANSA reported.
A hospital in Andria appealed to the public for blood donations for the injured.
The death toll was expected to rise, a medical official at the scene told CNN on condition of anonymity.
The official said 22 bodies had been pulled from the wreckage, and one person died in a hospital.
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi promised a full inquiry to find out who was responsible.
He met with officials in the region Tuesday afternoon and pledged support, he told reporters in Bari on Tuesday evening.
The accident is the worst involving trains in Italy since a 2009 crash in the Tuscan city of Viareggio that left 32 people dead.
Two trains collided in a remote area between Corato and Andria adding that the number of passengers on the trains isn’t yet known. The cause of the accident also remains unclear.