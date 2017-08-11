27 including 2 critically ill after consuming Momos in South Delhi’s Rajpur Khurd village

New Delhi, August 11: Momos consumed from a shop in South Delhi’s Rajpur Khurd village, made 25 people fall ill and two children are reported to be in the critical situation.

One of the most preferred fast foods in Nepal, made of steamed bun stuffed with a different variety of fillings. Momos tickled the taste buds of most everyone at Bhutan, Sikkim and India.

As per media reports, the victims fell ill after having momos on Friday. Their fate was reported yesterday at Mehrauli police station in South Delhi where the police have registered a FIR against the owner of the shop.

8 people had arrived the police station with medical certificates claiming that the illness was caused by the consumption of momos, say media reports.

Two siblings aged 10 and 13 seriously affected are admitted in ICU at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj. Both are reported suffering from gastroenteritis (stomach flu). The younger one has got a pancreatic attack, causing inflammation of the pancreas. In this case of siblings, doctors asserted that they have eaten something that would have been contaminated, but the cause of infection can’t be ascertained as eating momos.

