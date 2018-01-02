27-year-old techie commits suicide due to ‘hair fall problem’

Bengaluru, Jan 2: Depressed and frustrated over intense hair fall problem, 27-year-old software engineer hailing from Madurai, committed suicide on Sunday, said the police. R Mithun Raj native of Jaihindpuram was working for an IT company in Bengaluru.

Suffering from a scalp disease, the deceased had tried various medications which could not solve his hair loss.

Starting his career as an IT worker with Infosys in Chennai, he joined an IT company at Bengaluru last year. His father, Ravi, had died long ago and his mother, Vasanthi, stayed at Jaihindpuram in Madurai.

WHile Vasanthi was looking for a good alliance, the hair loss problem proved to be a hurdle in finding a suitable bride. Though she tried comforting her son, he could not be comforted for long.

On Sunday while his mother was away to the temple, she returned to find the hanging body of her son. With the help of neighbours, she rushed him to Government Rajaji Hospital in an autorickshaw, where he was declared brought dead.