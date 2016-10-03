27-year-old women kills son by blowing cannabis smoke to his face, says she do not have the memories

Perth, October 3: An Australian mother has confessed smoking cannabis and blowing its smoke on her five-month-old son’s face. She has been jailed for eight years. The woman claimed that she had no memory of the incident of her baby’s death.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the 27-year-old accused, Melissa Louise Bulloch, pleaded guilty to manslaughter after her toddler was found dead at her home in southwest Perth.

While the case was under trial in the court, prosecutors said that the accused had no self-control when it came to drugs. It affected her parenting, causing her to act unpredictably, the court heard.

In her statement, the accused said that she was beyond sorry for whatever happened and wished that she could take it back.

“I live every day knowing that I won’t be a mother to him and watch him grow up,” she was quoted in the statement.

Autopsy reports of the toddler stated that he suffered severe injuries to the brain, had bruises all over his body and had meth in his body.