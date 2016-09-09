Producer Gaurang Doshi faces contempt of court order for launching and promoting “Aankhen 2”

Mumbai, September 9: Producer Gaurang Doshi, who recently made an announcement of making “Aankhen 2”, has been slapped with a Contempt of Court order for launching and promoting “Aankhen 2”.

Tarun Agarwal of Rajtaru Studios Limited had questioned how Doshi can make “Aankhen 2” when they had acquired the rights of the 2002 film “Aankhen” from him years back.

However, his lawyer Bobby Malhotra says Doshi has purchased the rights from Eros International media by paying a substantial consideration.

Malhotra told IANS: “We had purchased the rights from Eros International media by a legally executed document on stamp paper by paying a substantial consideration. Today, we are the owner of all the copyright, media right, title of the film and all other rights of the film.”

Isn’t Rajtaru Studios Limited aware of the development?

Malhotra said: “He is aware of it because we have mentioned it in the affidavit. They have even referred to the document.”

“Aankhen 2” is a sequel to the 2002 heist thriller drama film “Aankhen”, which was directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.