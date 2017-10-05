29 women get pregnant in UP, after sterilization under national family planning programme

Shahjahanpur/Uttar Pradesh, October 5: Around 29 women become pregnant in UP’s Shahjahanpur district who were sterilized under national family planning programme.

According to the reports says that protest strike once again, after they took up the matter with higher authorities in the health department the chief medical officer ordered a probe into the botched operation. the women CMO stated that will also be given a compensation of Rs 30,000 to each.

Records say that Over 650 women were operated in the mass sterilization camp that organized across the district in the current year.

Dr. RP Rawat (CMO) stated that There will be always a possibility of failure sterilization as the ring,that is inserted in the fallopian tube, maybe sometime slips after the operation, he also says that recently the health department was now preparing a list of experts who have conducted successful sterilizations in the past. From now on only they would be allowed to do the operations.

Source says that Health officials stated that there is always a provision to provide a compensation of Rs 30,000 to women for unsuccessful sterilization. some of few complaint was already verified and others are in process.

Recorded list of the pregnant women was sent to the superintendent of family welfare department, after verifying facts of the issue. further compensation of Rs 30,000 each will be awarded to them.

Previous Records says that Earlier this year, Odisha government had to give a sum of Rs 1.06 crore (Rs 30,000 each) to 354 women who got pregnant in that state in 2015, that is calculated to the total 1.14 lakh women had undergone tubectomy, the surgery to prevent pregnancies in the state that year.

Some of the peculiar cases, medical experts stated that women undergoing surgery may already bein the early stages of the pregnancy, in which women should plan the procedure immediately after the menstrual cycle while not having physical contact with their spouses, Thirdly, it could also be error on the part of surgeons.