29-year-old man arrested for causing a fast-moving wildfire in Northern California

Undated, Aug 31 : Authorities have arrested a 29-year-old man for causing a fast-moving wildfire that has destroyed 10 homes and forced the evacuation of some residents in Northern California, fire officials said on Wednesday.
John Ballenger of the town of Oroville is accused of “recklessly” starting a campfire outside a designated area and allowing it to spread out of control, Cal Fire Butte County Chief Darren Read said in a statement.
Oroville is about 70 miles (110 km) north of Sacramento.
No further information was disclosed.
Less than 24 hours after it began on Tuesday afternoon, the so-called Ponderosa Fire had consumed about 2,500 acres (1,000 hectares) in Butte County, about 85 miles (135 km) north of Sacramento, according to information on the Cal Fire website.

